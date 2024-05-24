Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Squad [In an Alternate Universe]

As usual, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to announce their squad for the upcoming 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. However, in an alternate timeline, the PCB has already announced their 15-man squad, but things are a little different around here.

For one thing, Babar Azam is a former ballboy who decided to ditch the cricket tryouts to pursue a career in hip-hop, becoming a Punjabi pop star, going by the name “Bobsy da King,” and dropping bangers like “Cheques.”

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi is not the fearsome fast bowler we know, but a supermodel, appearing on the covers of Diva Magazine. In this reality, Shaheen is a prima-donna who prefers to bathe in filtered water.

With that in mind, here’s the Board of Cricket Control in Pakistan’s (BCCP) 15-man squad for the 2024 T20I World Cup. Sidenote: Mohammad Haris plays cricket in this universe, but he’s still not getting into the team. Some things never change.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c) Ahmed Shehzad Umar Akmal Hussain Talat Hasan Ali Usman Qadir Mohammad Nawaz Anwar Ali Haider Ali Kamran Akmal Wahab Riaz Shahnawaz Dahani Khushdil Shah Asif Ali Shoaib Malik

In this universe, the Akmal brothers are very much a mainstay duo in the squad with Umar Akmal rocking that neon green lipstick, while Kamran holds the record for most catches. Sarfaraz Ahmed is the MS Dhoni of this reality, leading the Shaheens.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Shehzad is the greatest batsman in the world while India’s “wannabe-Shehzad” Virat Kohli is rambling on TV about not getting picked in the IPL draft.

42-year-old Shoaib Malik is still in the squad, breaking records, while BCCP chairman/Chief Selector/future Prime Minister, Wahab Riaz leads Pakistan’s pace attack. He is joined by a very shy Hasan Ali, alongside death bowling specialist Anwar Ali, and world No.1 bowler Shahnawaz Dahani.

In the spin department, Mohammad Nawaz is indeed a match-winner, who rose to fame by ending Virat Kohli’s career in the 2022 T20I World Cup, while Usman Qadir is living up to his name in this reality.

As for Pakistan’s head coach, there can only be one man. The one and all, Mr. Wahab Riaz.

What do you think about this 2024 T20I World Cup squad for Pakistan? Let us know in the comments below.

P.S This is a satirical post