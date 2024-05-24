USA Stun Bangladesh in Historic Series Win Ahead of T20 World Cup

In a stunning turn of events, the United States clinched a historic T20I series win over Bangladesh, one of the top 10 cricketing nations, ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. This victory marks the USA’s first bilateral T20I series triumph over a Test-playing nation, with the home side going 2-0 up in the three-match series with one game to spare.

As if Pakistan didn’t have enough trouble dealing with minnows Ireland ahead of the World Cup, the Men in Green will now have to keep a close eye on the USA, who will be in the same group as Pakistan, alongside Ireland, Canada, and arch-rivals India.

The USA, co-hosts of the upcoming ICC Men’s World Cup 2024 set to commence on June 2, achieved this milestone with a thrilling performance. Skipper Monank Patel anchored the innings with a crucial 42-run knock, while Ali Khan’s impressive three-wicket haul helped the USA edge past Bangladesh in the second T20I on Thursday.

The final match of the series is scheduled to take place in Houston on Saturday, but the outcome of the series is already decided in favor of the USA, sending shockwaves through the cricketing world.

This remarkable win has garnered significant attention, especially among Pakistani fans. Pakistan, who struggled to a 2-1 series win over minnows Ireland, now faces a daunting challenge in Group A of the 2024 World Cup. Pakistan, currently grappling with form issues, will need to recalibrate and prepare for the strong competition in their group.