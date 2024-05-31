Pakistan Ranked Among Lowest in WEF Travel and Tourism Rankings 2024

Pakistan ranks 101 out of 119 countries in the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) released by the World Economic Forum (WEF). In Southeast Asia, it stands slightly higher than Nepal (105) and Bangladesh (109) but significantly lower than India (39) and Sri Lanka (76).

The TTDI is a component of WEF’s broader initiative aimed at fostering a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future for economies and local communities by collaborating with industry and government stakeholders. Pakistan, classified as a lower-middle-income economy, falls within the Asia-Pacific regional group.

Among Middle Eastern countries, the United Arab Emirates claims the top spot at 18, followed by Saudi Arabia (41), Qatar (53), and Bahrain (81). The United States leads the global list, trailed by Spain, Japan, and France. The top ten include Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Italy, and Switzerland. Notably, the top 30 countries account for over 75% of the travel and tourism industry GDP in 2022 and 70% of GDP growth between 2020 and 2022, while the lower half primarily comprises African nations.

Leading countries in the TTDI rankings are acknowledged for their conducive business environments, liberal travel policies, robust transportation infrastructure, and diverse natural, cultural, and non-leisure attractions.

Developed in partnership with the University of Surrey and with contributions from prominent travel and tourism stakeholders, thought leaders, and data partners, the TTDI assesses the array of factors and policies conducive to the sustainable and resilient advancement of travel and tourism. The latest report indicates a global travel and tourism sector rebound from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic, even surpassing pre-pandemic levels in certain cases.

However, notwithstanding the positive trajectory, the WEF report underscores challenges confronting the industry, including global inflation, conflicts, and environmental concerns like wildfires in tourist destinations.

The report anticipates that geopolitical tensions, macroeconomic uncertainties, and potential challenges stemming from artificial intelligence could further impact the travel and tourism industry in the years ahead. While developing economies like Pakistan have seen improvements in TTDI scores, there remains a need for substantial investment to enhance tourism conditions.