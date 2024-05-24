Road to Saif-ul-Muluk Reopened for Tourists

The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has reopened the road to the famous Saif-ul-Muluk Lake ahead of schedule, allowing tourists to experience the breathtaking, snow-covered landscape. This initiative comes under the directive of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, and the tourism advisor, Zahid Chan.

ALSO READ DC Islamabad Gives 1 Week Deadline to Housing Societies to Pay Stamp Duty and Other Taxes

The KDA’s technical staff, utilizing heavy machinery, has successfully cleared glaciers and mudslides obstructing the road to this renowned tourist destination. This effort ensures that visitors can now access the lake by jeep, significantly enhancing their travel experience.

Saif-ul-Muluk Lake, situated at the northern end of the Kaghan Valley near the town of Naran, lies within the Saiful Muluk National Park. Perched at an elevation of 3,224 meters (10,578 feet) above sea level, the lake is located above the tree line, making it one of the highest lakes in Pakistan. Its picturesque setting, surrounded by snow-capped mountains, is a major draw for both local and international tourists, particularly during the summer months.

With the road reopened, the KDA expects a surge in tourist visits, as the lake’s unique and mesmerizing views of the snow-covered landscape are now more accessible. This move is part of broader efforts to promote tourism in the region, showcasing the talismanic beauty of Pakistan’s natural wonders.

Tourists planning to visit the lake can look forward to a safe and enjoyable journey, thanks to the prompt actions of the KDA and the support of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.