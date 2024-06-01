Azad Kashmir Announces Summer Vacations for Schools and Colleges

The Azad Kashmir Education Department has announced summer vacations for schools and colleges.

The education department has notified that all the private and public schools and colleges of Azad Kashmir will remain closed from June 10 until August 13.

It added that all the educational institutes will open on August 14. The institutes under the control of the Higher Education Department will arrange ceremonies to celebrate Independence Day on August 14.

Previously, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan had announced summer vacations for schools and colleges. The summer break in Punjab began earlier than scheduled due to the extreme heat.

The educational institutes of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will start their vacations today. Furthermore, summer break in Balochistan schools and colleges commenced last month.