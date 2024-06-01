Federal Secretary for IT and Telecom Ministry Jailed for Contempt of Court

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 1, 2024 | 11:51 pm

Muhammad Umar Malik faced accusations of inappropriate behavior in court while appearing before Judicial Magistrate Adil Sarwar Sial in Rawalpindi as a petitioner.

During the hearing, the court noted his misconduct and initiated a trial under Section 228 of the Penal Code. Judicial Magistrate Adil Sarwar Sial sentenced Malik for improper and defamatory behavior, leading to his arrest.

The charge sheet obtained by Daily Ausaf stated that on June 1, 2024, at approximately 8:30 AM, Malik insulted and disrupted judicial proceedings by refusing to comply with an order to button up his collar. Additionally, he threatened and used derogatory language towards the Presiding Officer and the court reader.

ALSO READ

The charge sheet declared that Malik had committed an offense punishable under Section 228 PPC, and ordered his trial. Following this, Federal Telecom Secretary Muhammad Umar Malik was arrested in the courtroom and transferred to Adiala Jail as per the court’s directive.

Rija Sohaib

