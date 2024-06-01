How to Watch USA vs Canada T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

Co-hosts USA and neighbors Canada will take on each other in the inaugural match of the T20 World Cup at the Grand Prairie Stadium of their group A tie which will help the winner gain a strong-hold at the start of the mega-event.

USA and Canada locked horns in a three-day game in 1844. That was the game where Canada came out on top by 23 runs at the time.

One hundred and eighty years later, the same two teams will come face to face in the T20 World Cup 2024 opener in Dallas. Coincidentally, it is the first-ever T20 World Cup for both sides. The USA qualified by being the co-hosts and Canada by winning the Americas Qualifier.

Wicket-keeper batter Monank Patel who is an Indian-American will lead the USA while Pakistani-Canadian all-rounder Saad Bin Zafar will lead Canada in their first T20 World Cup.

Saturday’s game will be the first T20I at the Grand Prairie Stadium. But there is hardly any excitement in Dallas, which means the 7000-seater may not be packed to capacity.

Corey Anderson, the former New Zealand allrounder who now plays for the USA, will become the fifth player to represent two teams at the T20 World Cup and with him in the side, the hosts remain clear favorites.

USA has played a total of seven T20Is in the last two years, they first defeated Canada 4-0 in a series before stunning Bangladesh 2-1, both times playing at home.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Myco LINK LINK 2. Tamasha LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK 2. Tamasha LINK

TV Streaming

1. Ten Sports —- 2. Ptv Sports —-

Region Platform North America & Canada Willow TV India Disney Hotstar & SS1 Netherlands NOS Rest of the World Sports Central Caribbean ESPN Caribbean New Zealand SkySport 1,2,3,4 Africa SuperSport Cricket

Other Countries: