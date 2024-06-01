Pakistani Pacer Set To Withdraw From The Hundred 2024

Pakistan’s premier speedster Shaheen Afridi, will withdraw from ‘The Hundred 2024’ competition in England, opting instead to participate in the Canada T20 Blast.

According to reports, it is not yet clear whether he will participate in the Canada T20 Blast or not but his decision to withdraw has come as a result of the schedules for the two tournaments overlapping, with The Hundred running from July 23 to August 18.

Afridi who represented the Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2023, was retained by the franchise in the £100,000 category for the upcoming season. His performance last year garnered significant attention, making his withdrawal a notable loss for the Welsh team management and the league.

The Hundred, known for its innovative format and competitive edge, will miss Afridi’s impactful presence both on and off the field as a cricketer who has great brand value.

Canada T20 Blast has a shorter competition window and the span of the tournament allows players like Afridi to participate and give time to their family commitments.

Afridi’s choice reflects the increasing complexity players face in balancing international commitments with lucrative franchise opportunities. As T20 leagues proliferate globally, players have to choose between the overlapping schedules of all leagues around the world.

The Welsh Fire will now look to fill the void left by Afridi, while it is yet to be seen whether he will participate in the Canada T20 Blast or refrain from that tournament as well.

Shaheen will be Pakistan’s main spearhead bowler during the T20 World Cup which will commence tomorrow with its finale slated for June 29 in Barbados.

