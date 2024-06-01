Punjab Lifts Ban on Transfers of Teachers

The Punjab government has decided to lift the ban on teacher transfers during summer vacations, 24NewsHD TV channel reported.

According to an official notification, the Punjab School Education Department has instructed the school administrations of all 36 districts to update and correct teachers’ data. This process is scheduled to take place from June 4 to June 6.

Each day, 12 districts will be responsible for updating the teachers’ data in the school information system. Specifically, Lahore will complete its data correction on June 4.

The Punjab School Education Department has sent a letter to all district education officers, detailing the steps and timeline for this data correction process. This initiative aims to ensure accurate and up-to-date records as part of the broader effort to facilitate the smooth transfer of teachers during the summer break.