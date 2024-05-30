Punjab Government Announces Thousands of Teaching Jobs

Punjab School Education Minister Sikandar Hayat has announced plans to recruit thousands of government school teachers during the next two months.

The minister stated that as many as 30,000 teachers for government schools will be hired across the province. He added that the hiring process will be executed in several phases to address the prevailing shortage of teachers effectively.

ALSO READ Two Kids Die After Eating Instant Noodles in Lahore

“Depending on the need, we plan to hire 20,000 to 30,000 teachers during the summer holidays,” he said.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Battery Details Revealed Through FCC Listing

The provincial School Education Minister highlighted their plan to “conclude the recruitment process during the summer break, ensuring schools are well-staffed for the upcoming academic year.”

Furthermore, he mentioned plans to address any remaining teacher shortages through a rationalization process. The announcement of new teaching positions in Punjab is expected to create job opportunities and improve the quality of education in government schools.