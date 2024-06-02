PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 2, 2024 | 6:01 pm

Two-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies will face Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, The West Indies, co-hosting the tournament, bring a formidable team, aiming to assert their dominance against an enthusiastic PNG side.

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell leads a squad brimming with talent, including star all-rounder Andre Russell, explosive batsman Nicholas Pooran, dependable Shai Hope, versatile Romario Shepherd, and ace bowler Alzarri Joseph. The team is also strengthened by the presence of Akeal Hosein, known for his sharp spin.

For Papua New Guinea, this match represents a significant opportunity as they strive for their first T20 World Cup victory, having faced three losses in their inaugural campaign in 2021. Under the guidance of head coach Tatenda Taibu, a former IPL player, PNG is focused on gaining invaluable experience and learning from playing against some of the world’s best cricketers.

PNG’s captain Assad Vala will look to inspire his team, with the batting hopes resting heavily on Tony Ura, the only PNG batter to have scored a century in T20 internationals. Additionally, leg-spinner Charles Amini could prove to be a crucial asset in the Caribbean conditions, potentially posing challenges for the West Indies’ strong batting lineup.

As the match unfolds, cricket enthusiasts around the world will be watching closely to see if PNG can create an upset or if the West Indies will continue their quest for T20 glory on home soil.

Check out the latest updates regarding T20 World Cup 2024 here!

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Myco LINK LINK
2. Tamasha LINK LINK

 

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK
2. Tamasha LINK

 

TV Streaming

1. Ten Sports —-
2. Ptv Sports —-

 

Region Platform
North America & Canada Willow TV
India Disney Hotstar & SS1
Netherlands NOS
Rest of the World Sports Central
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean
New Zealand SkySport 1,2,3,4
Africa SuperSport Cricket

 

Other Countries:

Subsaharan Africa Supersport
UK & Northern Ireland SkySports
MENA StarzPlay, Criclife Max
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV, Shakti TV

Shayan Obaid Alexander

>