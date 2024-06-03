Gilgit-Baltistan CM Seeks Center’s Increased Support in Upcoming Budget

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan called on Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division today.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to the federal government for its continued support, particularly the wheat subsidy provided to the region. He highlighted several areas where GB requires further assistance and appealed for increased support in the upcoming budget to address these issues.

In response, Aurangzeb emphasized the numerous opportunities available in GB, noting its potential as a prime location for tourism.

He pointed out that the region is rich in gems and mineral resources and suggested that the GB government can leverage its resources to generate revenue and unlock its true potential.

The Finance Secretary also recognized the potential areas for investment in GB, reiterating that the federal government has generously supported the region in the budget.