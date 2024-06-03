Minister Appreciates Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Support in FBR’s Digitalization

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 3, 2024 | 6:03 pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Jason Lamb, Deputy Director, Focus Country Implementation of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation at the Finance Division today.

During the meeting, the minister conveyed his appreciation for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s support in engaging McKinsey & Co. for the ongoing digitalization of FBR.

He emphasized the significant potential of e-governance in Pakistan, noting that the digitization of the tax system is a pivotal step towards modernizing tax collection, which will enhance transparency and revenue growth.

He also mentioned the necessary improvements required in existing data sources to effectively utilize them for tax purposes. Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik discussed the implementation challenges of RAAST, Pakistan’s instant payment system, and ways to improve its functionality.

The meeting concluded with a strong note of commitment from all parties involved to continue working together towards these goals. The meeting was also attended by Member Reforms FBR, and CEO Karandaaz.

ProPK Staff

lens

