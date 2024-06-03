Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree to Implement Temporary Mechanism to Monitor Cargo Vehicles

The Ministries of Commerce of Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to implement the mechanism of Temporary Admission Document (TAD) w.e.f 01-05-2024 to streamline and regulate the movement of cargo vehicles carrying bilateral trade between the two countries.

As per the details, applications for TAD for Afghanistan-registered vehicles will be collected on all working days at Window No. 5 of the Pakistan Embassy Kabul and Pakistan Consulate, Kandahar from 1100-1200 hours daily.

In addition, applications for TAD from Pakistani registered vehicles will be collected on all working days at Afghanistan Consulate Generals, Quetta, and Peshawar from 1000 – 1100 hours.

Both sides have ensured the availability of application forms in the Embassy/Consulates and on websites that are freely downloadable.

TAD will be issued within five working days of receipt of applications.

TAD shall become valid from the date of issuance. A separate Temporary Admission Document will be issued for the vehicle, driver, and cleaner.

The fee will be charged for issuing the TAD of the Vehicle only.

However, the TAD pass for drivers and cleaners of that vehicle will be free of cost.

The Temporary Admission Document shall be valid for one vehicle at a time and only for the carrier to whom it was issued; it shall not be transferable to other carriers.

TAD is issued against the admission fee of US $100, and its validity is for 6 months with multiple journeys.

The mechanism of the Temporary Admission Document (TAD) is notified vide SRO 702(I)/2024 dated 23-5- 2024 by the Federal Board of Revenue.

Directorate General of Transit Trade, Peshawar/ Quetta is responsible for sharing a list of approved transport operators with Afghanistan Consulate Generals, Quetta, and Peshawar, hence Transport Operators/Owners of Pakistan Registered Vehicles are encouraged to apply at Directorate General of Transit Trade, Peshawar/Quetta for registration of their trucks to operate under TAD Mechanism.

Help Desks have also been established to facilitate transport operators.

After 15th June 2024, no vehicle will be allowed to carry bilateral trade between the two countries without possessing a Temporary Admission Document (TAD).

The first vehicle from Afghanistan carrying a consignment of coal crossed over to Islamabad on 3rd June 2024

Pakistani side at the Kharlachi Border Terminal on 2nd June 2024, formally inaugurating the mechanism on the ground.

Three vehicles with TAD crossed Torkhum on 3rd June 2024.