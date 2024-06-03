PM Directs Abolishment of Pak PWD Over Continued Poor Performance, Corruption

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed for the immediate dissolution of the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD) due to years long poor performance and corruption.

The prime minister issued a directive during a high-level meeting held on reducing the government expenditures and the size of its infrastructure, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that Pak PWD as a department had failed to achieve its objectives and asked for alternate mechanisms for the development projects that were tasked to Pak PWD.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, PM’s Adviser on Political Affair Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Finance, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan and other relevant senior officials.

For the reduction of government expenditures, the prime minister was apprised of a report compiled by a committee headed by the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission.

The committee had recommended for abolishment of certain government entities and the merger of others. The prime minister directed the committee for finalization of further recommendations.