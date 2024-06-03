Redmi 13 Gets a 4G Version to Replace Redmi 12

Redmi 13 4G has arrived as the latest member of Xiaomi’s entry-level lineup, succeeding last year’s Redmi 12, which launched nearly around the same time. The most notable upgrades here include a new main camera as well as an improved chipset.

The screen is a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the same as its predecessor.

Although the resolution has been downgraded, the Helio G91 Ultra chipset is a clear upgrade from the previous Helio G88. The memory options are the same as before, going all the way to 8 GB/256 GB. The phone boots Android 14 out of the box with HyperOS on top.

The 50MP main camera has been replaced with a 108MP primary shooter, accompanied by only a single auxiliary lens. The selfie camera is a 13MP sensor nested inside a punch-hole cutout.

The final upgrade is the phone’s fast charging, which is now 33W instead of 18W, on top of a 5,030 mAh battery, a trivial bump from the previous 5,000 mAh cell. The Redmi 13 4G has a starting price of €199,99 in Europe.

Redmi 13 4G Specifications