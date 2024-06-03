Redmi 13 Gets a 4G Version to Replace Redmi 12

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jun 3, 2024 | 5:31 pm

Redmi 13 4G has arrived as the latest member of Xiaomi’s entry-level lineup, succeeding last year’s Redmi 12, which launched nearly around the same time. The most notable upgrades here include a new main camera as well as an improved chipset.

The screen is a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the same as its predecessor.

Although the resolution has been downgraded, the Helio G91 Ultra chipset is a clear upgrade from the previous Helio G88. The memory options are the same as before, going all the way to 8 GB/256 GB. The phone boots Android 14 out of the box with HyperOS on top.

ALSO READ

The 50MP main camera has been replaced with a 108MP primary shooter, accompanied by only a single auxiliary lens. The selfie camera is a 13MP sensor nested inside a punch-hole cutout.

The final upgrade is the phone’s fast charging, which is now 33W instead of 18W, on top of a 5,030 mAh battery, a trivial bump from the previous 5,000 mAh cell. The Redmi 13 4G has a starting price of €199,99 in Europe.

ALSO READ

Redmi 13 4G Specifications

Chipset Helio G91 Ultra
CPU Octa-core
OS Android 14, HyperOS
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
Display 6.79″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1612 pixels, 90Hz
RAM 6 GB, 8 GB
Storage 128 GB, 256 GB
Card Slot Yes
Main Camera 108MP + 2MP
Front Camera 12 MP
Colors Blue, Black, Pink
Battery
 5,030 mAh, 33W wired charging
Price
 €199

 

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>