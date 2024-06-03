Redmi 13 Gets a 4G Version to Replace Redmi 12

Redmi 13 4G has arrived as the latest member of Xiaomi’s entry-level lineup, succeeding last year’s Redmi 12, which launched nearly around the same time. The most notable upgrades here include a new main camera as well as an improved chipset.
The screen is a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the same as its predecessor.
Although the resolution has been downgraded, the Helio G91 Ultra chipset is a clear upgrade from the previous Helio G88. The memory options are the same as before, going all the way to 8 GB/256 GB. The phone boots Android 14 out of the box with HyperOS on top.
The 50MP main camera has been replaced with a 108MP primary shooter, accompanied by only a single auxiliary lens. The selfie camera is a 13MP sensor nested inside a punch-hole cutout.
The final upgrade is the phone’s fast charging, which is now 33W instead of 18W, on top of a 5,030 mAh battery, a trivial bump from the previous 5,000 mAh cell. The Redmi 13 4G has a starting price of €199,99 in Europe.
Redmi 13 4G Specifications
|Chipset
|Helio G91 Ultra
|CPU
|Octa-core
|OS
|Android 14, HyperOS
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|Display
|6.79″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1612 pixels, 90Hz
|RAM
|6 GB, 8 GB
|Storage
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Card Slot
|Yes
|Main Camera
|108MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|12 MP
|Colors
|Blue, Black, Pink
|Battery
|5,030 mAh, 33W wired charging
|Price
|€199