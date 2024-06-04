Chinese Construction Company Offices Sealed in Private Housing Society

Following complaints by the residents of the Eighteen Housing Project, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) sealed the offices of a Chinese construction company on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, the “action was taken due to security risks identified at Plot No. F-006/B, Road 54 (Commercial), and Plot No. F-006/5 (Apartment).”

The spokesperson added that the Chief Executive Officer of China Gezhouba Construction and Management Services Private Limited, Mr Li Xiaotao, and Mr Tarek Hamdy, Chief Executive Officer of M/S Elite Estates Private Limited were issued notices regarding their projects in Eighteen Housing Society.

The residents of the housing society had lodged complaints with the RDA regarding the ongoing construction by the foreign company. They stated that they felt insecure.

Moreover, the construction company started these projects without informing the relevant security agencies. As per the spokesperson, the decision to seal the offices was taken in the national interest.

The authority has also restricted the movement of Chinese residents within the private society pending the issuance of a security NOC from the Punjab government.

During a recent meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office in Rawalpindi, the provincial security officers voiced concerns about Chinese nationals moving without adhering to government security protocols.