How to Watch Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 4, 2024 | 4:43 pm

Nepal will take on the Netherlands in their first-ever match of the T20 World Cup at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, the Group D clash will be a historic clash for the Nepal cricket team.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands have some experience in the shortest format of the game as they have made 5 appearances in the T20 World Cup history with their debut appearance coming in 2009.

Netherlands have a 6-5 against Nepal overall, and their six meetings in the pandemic and post-pandemic eras have been dead even.

Nepal has only featured in one previous T20 World Cup, but the results they achieved in that 2014 T20 World Cup were breathtaking especially when they beat Afghanistan and fell short of a Super 10s spot.

The Dutch have a formidable batting side with the likes of Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, and captain Scott Edwards while their most dangerous bowler is pacer Paul Van Meekeren.

Nepal also has swashbuckling batters like Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee, the latter is known as Nepal’s highest run-scorer in T20Is.

Both sides have defeated one another multiple times in the past and this game can turn out to be a last over nail-biter.

You can check out the Live score, match scorecard & ball-by-ball updates here.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 8.30 pm PST.

Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Myco LINK LINK
2. Tamasha LINK LINK
3. Tapmad LINK LINK

 

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK
2. Tamasha LINK
3. Tapmad LINK

 

TV Streaming

1. Ten Sports —-
2. Ptv Sports —-

 

Region Platform
North America & Canada Willow TV
India Disney Hotstar & SS1
Netherlands NOS
Rest of the World Sports Central
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean
New Zealand SkySport 1,2,3,4
Africa SuperSport Cricket

 

Other Countries:

Subsaharan Africa Supersport
UK & Northern Ireland SkySports
MENA StarzPlay, Criclife Max
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV, Shakti TV

