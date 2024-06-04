How to Watch Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

Nepal will take on the Netherlands in their first-ever match of the T20 World Cup at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, the Group D clash will be a historic clash for the Nepal cricket team.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands have some experience in the shortest format of the game as they have made 5 appearances in the T20 World Cup history with their debut appearance coming in 2009.
Netherlands have a 6-5 against Nepal overall, and their six meetings in the pandemic and post-pandemic eras have been dead even.
Nepal has only featured in one previous T20 World Cup, but the results they achieved in that 2014 T20 World Cup were breathtaking especially when they beat Afghanistan and fell short of a Super 10s spot.
The Dutch have a formidable batting side with the likes of Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, and captain Scott Edwards while their most dangerous bowler is pacer Paul Van Meekeren.
Nepal also has swashbuckling batters like Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee, the latter is known as Nepal’s highest run-scorer in T20Is.
Both sides have defeated one another multiple times in the past and this game can turn out to be a last over nail-biter.
The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 8.30 pm PST.
