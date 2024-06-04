Imam ul Haq Shuts Down Ahmed Shehzad in Heated Debate on Talk Show [Video]

Pakistani opener Imam ul Haq found himself in a war of words with Ahmed Shehzad during a discussion on comedian Tabish Hashmi’s talk show “Haarna Mana Hay.” The show, which focused on Pakistan’s chances at the upcoming T20 World Cup, featured Imam alongside Ahmed Shehzad, and retired cricketer Imran Nazir.

During the show, host Tabish Hashmi playfully inquired whether influential players hold sway over the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee. The question alluded to speculations that Babar Azam, recently reinstated as captain after a brief removal, dictates team selection due to his star power, often favoring his close associates.

Imam firmly defended Babar’s captaincy and dismissed the notion of him controlling the PCB. However, Ahmed Shehzad interjected, calling Imam “young” and implying that his position as a centrally contracted cricketer compelled him to endorse the PCB’s decision.

Sir Imam ul Haq cooked here 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eGKm3J7yHI — Harry (@harryyahoodi) June 4, 2024

Imam delivered a sharp retort, reminding Shehzad that unlike him, Imam wouldn’t change his stance and criticize the PCB years later. The comment was a clear reference to Shehzad’s past disagreements with the board. The clip went viral on social media as fans applauded Imam ul Haq for shutting down Ahmed Shehzad on national television.

As for Babar Azam, he and the ‘Men in Green’ are currently in the USA for the 2024 T20 World Cup, preparing to take on the co-hosts USA on June 6.