Rashid Latif Slams Pakistan for Hosting Private Dinners Instead of Practice During 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistani legend Rashid Latif has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for hosting a meet and greet with the players during the T20 World Cup 2024.

ALSO READ We Need to Talk About THAT New York Pitch!

The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA has begun. While all the big teams are hard into their training sessions, studying the pitch conditions ahead of their games, the ‘Men in Green’ are busy attending rodeo shows, and filming cowboy theme promos in Dallas, Texas.

These events have raised a few eyebrows, especially as the team prepares for its crucial opening match against co-hosts USA on June 6. Adding fuel to the fire, the PCB has organized a meet-and-greet event with the players in Dallas, charging an entry fee of $25. This event, scheduled just days before their first World Cup match, has drawn significant criticism from fans who believe the team should be concentrating on training and acclimatizing to the conditions.

Many fans are upset with the team’s lack of preparation, none more so than Pakistan’s legendary wicketkeeper Rashid Latif, who voiced his displeasure on Twitter. He wrote, “How can you meet and greet during and before the World Cup? Why does the PCB allow private dinners? They change practice timings to participate in commercial dinners. Please focus on cricket, and money will come automatically. Entry fee $25.00.”

How can you Meet and Greet During and before World Cup ? Why @TheRealPCBMedia allow to do private Dinners ? They change practice timings for participate in commercial Dinners . please focus on cricket and money will come automatically.. entry Fees $ 25.00 pic.twitter.com/CKJE2GAJhv — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) June 4, 2024

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Set to Join Vitality Blast After the 2024 T20 World Cup

Rashid Latif’s comments reflect a broader sentiment among fans who are disillusioned with the PCB’s priorities, given the team’s recent form.