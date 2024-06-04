Pakistan Volleyball Team Qualifies for Quarter-Final of AVC Challenge Cup After Another Thumping Win

Pakistan defeated Thailand with an emphatic 3-0 score-line in the preliminary round of the AVC Challenge Cup 2024 to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament with the team sitting at the top of Pool B.

The match, held yesterday, saw Pakistan dominate Thailand in all three sets by 25-22,25-14, and 25-21, showcasing their prowess on the volleyball court.

The side that will finish second in the Pool D will face Pakistan in the quarterfinals of the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup.

In the first game of the tournament, Pakistan defeated Kazakhstan 3-0 by a margin of 25-19, 25-19, and 25-21 getting a stronghold at the start of the campaign.

Pakistan have now won 11 matches in a row under new coach Ruben Wolochin. With two wins in the first two matches, the morale within the team is on another level.

Pakistan’s head coach, Ruben Wolochin from Argentina, praised his team’s performance, stating, “The boys played with great determination and executed the strategies perfectly,” said Wolochin. “This win is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

Assistant coach Mohammad Ismail Khan and analyst Juan Cobucci, who have been pivotal in preparing the team for the tournament have acted as a support system for Wolochin in his coaching staff. Their combined efforts in training have made the team competitive, enabling them to secure this crucial victory.

The physical fitness of the Pakistani team has also been a key factor in their performance, courtesy of physical trainer Lucas Rodrigues. His rigorous training regime has ensured that the players are in peak condition, ready to take on their opponents with resilience.

Pakistan team is expected to continue its strong performance as they advance further in the AVC Challenge Cup 2024, aiming to progress in the competition.