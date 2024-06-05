Ricky Ponting Believes Saim Ayub Can Become a Superstar For Pakistan

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has praised young Pakistani batter Saim Ayub over his batting style and technique, forecasting a bright future for the emerging talent.

Ponting’s commendation comes after Ayub’s impressive performance during the series gains, particularly during a Test match in Sydney.

“I loved the look of Saim Ayub out here during the Australian summer. He played that Test match in Sydney and I didn’t know much about him then,” Ponting remarked. “When I’m sitting there commentating, I like to know about players and what they can do, so I went back and had a look at some of his PSL stuff. And he’s a proper player. I think he’s a real star in the making.”

Ayub, who has been making waves in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with his solid performances, caught Ponting’s eye with his composure and skill on the field.

The 21-year-old’s ability to handle pressure and his technical prowess have impressed many, signaling his potential to become a key player for Pakistan in the future.

Ponting’s endorsement is significant, given his extensive experience and a keen eye for talent. His acknowledgment of Ayub’s capabilities not only boosts the young cricketer’s profile but also highlights the depth of emerging talent in Pakistan’s cricketing ranks.

The left-hander was declared tournament all-rounder after scoring 345 runs at a scintillating strike rate of 158 and picking up eight wickets with his off-spin, which sometimes included opening the bowling.

