Points Table As Netherlands Beat Nepal In A Thrilling Low-Scoring Affair

The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Grand Prairie Stadium against Nepal, who made their second appearance at the T20I World Cup in history.

Nepal’s skipper Rohit Paudel was the only batter who kept the innings glued together while scoring 35 runs off 37 balls so that the Nepali side could post a total of 106.

Tim Pringle and Logan Van Beek ran havoc as they picked up three wickets each to restrict the batting line-up of Nepal to an easily changeable total in Dallas.

Logan Van Beek was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands as he finished with bowling figures of 3-18 in his 3.2 overs against Nepal.

In reply, Max O’Dowd and Vikramjit Singh provided a solid start to the Netherlands where the pair made a crucial partnership of 40 runs after the loss of the first wicket at just 3 runs.

Vikramjit scored 22 runs off 28 deliveries while Max O Dowd anchored the innings masterfully while scoring a splendid half-century to bring the Netherlands home against Nepal’s potent bowling attack that fought till the end.

Netherlands defeated Nepal by 6 wickets in the penultimate over of the match.

