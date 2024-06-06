Ignite Opens Enrollment for Batch-8 of DigiSkills Training Program

Ignite-National Technology Fund has opened enrollments for Batch-08 of the DigiSkills Training Program, allocating 300,000 seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ignite urges potential trainees to enroll promptly, as seats may fill up quickly, and no additional seats will be available after the deadline.

The DigiSkills Training Program (DSTP) offers 15 online courses free of charge, designed by qualified and experienced trainers. The DSTP team provides support services through official communication channels to ensure trainees receive assistance when needed.

According to Ignite, since its inception in 2018, DigiSkills.pk has become Pakistan’s largest training program, offering 15 free online courses focused on freelancing skills. The program has conducted over 3.5 million trainings, contributing significantly to the development of a skilled workforce and the growth of Pakistan’s digital economy.

According to Ignite, DigiSkills.pk has a strong emphasis on women empowerment, having provided over 800,000 trainings to women across Pakistan. This effort has been instrumental in positioning Pakistan as the fourth-largest provider of online freelancers globally.

The courses cover a wide range of topics, including freelancing, affiliate marketing, video editing, animation, data analytics, communication skills, virtual assistance, e-commerce management, digital marketing, digital literacy, QuickBooks, AutoCAD, WordPress, graphic design, creative writing, and SEO (Search Engine Optimization).