New Gwadar International Airport to Become Operational Very Soon

The New Gwadar International Airport, a major project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is nearing completion with a substantial investment of $246 million. Set to be completed and handed over to local authorities this year, the construction of this international-standard airport began in 2019.

Located on 4,300 acres of land, the airport features a runway capable of accommodating the world’s largest airplane, the Airbus A380, and includes a modern terminal building spanning 14,000 square meters. According to the 24News HD TV channel, the airport recently made history by successfully conducting a five-day flight test operation starting on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The first test flight received a traditional salute upon landing on the runway.

The primary aim of these tests was to evaluate the performance, quality, and safety of the project’s navigation facilities, navigation aids, flight procedures, and air landing strips. Once completed, the New Gwadar International Airport will significantly contribute to the future development of Gwadar Port and the city itself.