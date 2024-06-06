Points Table As Pakistan Suffer A Shock Defeat Against USA

Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat against the hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in their first match of the T20 World Cup campaign.

USA won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas where they chased a target of 195 against their neighbor Canada.

Skipper Babar Azam scored 44 runs off 43 balls while anchoring the innings but Shadab Khan provided a much-needed counter-attack with a blistering 40 runs off 25 balls at a strike rate of 160.

Shaheen Afridi provided impetus in the match with a flurry of runs as he made 23 crucial runs off 16 deliveries helping the team reach a total of 159-7.

Nosthush Kenjige picked up three wickets from Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, and Usman Khan, finishing off with figures of 3-30 in his allotted 4 overs.

Meanwhile, Saurabh Metravalkar bowled a splendid spell, picking up 2 wickets from 18 deliveries with an economy rate of 4.50.

Monank Patel played a captain’s knock with his steady innings of 50 runs off 38 balls but faltered at the hands of Mohammad Amir while Andries Gous lost his wicket to Haris Rauf who bowled a fiery spell.

Andries Gous and Monank Patel looked dangerous on the crease at the time as they notched up a partnership of 68 runs. USA’s hero against Canada Aaron Jones scored 36 off 26 balls in a dramatic run-chase.

Nitish Kumar smashed a boundary off the last delivery to force the game to Super Over in the closing moments of the game. This was the second Super Over in this T20 World Cup.

Mohammad Amir bowled the Super Over for Pakistan and conceded 18 runs which meant that the Men in Green needed 19 runs to win the game.

Saurabh Metravalkar bowled the deciding over for the hosts and became a hero for helping USA achieve a historic victory as they recorded their first-ever win in the history of the T20 World Cup.

