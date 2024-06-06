Need for Speed: Salman Ali Agha Caught Driving Illegal Luxury Car

While a lot of people were left disappointed about Salman Ali Agha’s exclusion from Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, many are curious as to what he has been up to following PCB’s announcement. As it turns out, Salman has been busy cruising the streets in his fancy car, more specifically an unregistered fancy car.

The Pakistani cricketer was apprehended while driving an unregistered luxury car at Liberty Chowk on Tuesday. The incident occurred during a routine checkpoint operation conducted by the Excise Department.

According to Excise Director Chaudhry Asif, the vehicle, which lacked a number plate, was stopped at the Liberty Chowk checkpoint. Upon inspection, it was discovered that Salman Ali Agha was behind the wheel.

Director Asif stated, “A luxury vehicle without a number plate was intercepted at Liberty Chowk. Salman Ali Agha was the driver of the car.” He further explained that Salman must acquire the registration number in an upcoming auction scheduled for June 10. Agha would probably be busy getting his car registered as Pakistan takes on arch-rivals India in New York.

The incident has highlighted the ongoing crackdown by the Excise Department on unregistered vehicles. Director Asif emphasized that the drive to check and regulate unregistered vehicles will persist until June 30. He assured the public that such operations are essential for maintaining law and order, and ensuring all vehicles on the road are properly documented and registered.