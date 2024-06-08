Mickey Arthur Believes Pakistan Needs Systematic Stability To Perform Consistently

Former head coach of Pakistan Mickey Arthur has said that the national cricket team has showcased that there is a lack of stability within the team, attributing it to broader systemic instability in Pakistan.

In a conversation with a journalist, Arthur remarked, “Pakistan cricket shoots itself in the foot. Because there is no stability, that’s reflected in how the players play.”

His observations highlight the ongoing challenges Pakistan cricket faces, which has often been marred by internal upheavals and administrative inconsistencies.

The constant chop and change in the PCB setup is a testament to that with the likes of Zaka Ashraf, Najam Sethi, and Mohsin Naqvi all taking hold of the all-important position of PCB.

Arthur, who coached the Pakistan team from 2016 to 2019, emphasized that the instability within the cricketing framework is detrimental to the player’s performance on the field.

He believes that the frequent changes in PCB leadership and team management, coupled with the lack of a consistent strategic direction, have created an environment of uncertainty that hampers the players’ ability to perform consistently.

This instability, he argues, is not just limited to the cricket board but permeates various levels of the cricketing structure in Pakistan which also includes the domestic structure.

His tenure with the team saw highs and lows, including a memorable Champions Trophy victory in 2017 where Pakistan defeated India in the final at The Oval.

However, Arthur’s tenure was not without its challenges, as he navigated through the political and administrative intricacies of Pakistan cricket. His recent statements serve as a stark reminder of the systemic issues that continue to plague the sport in the country.

Arthur’s remarks call for a comprehensive overhaul of the cricketing system in Pakistan, emphasizing the need for stable leadership and a clear, long-term vision to restore the team’s performance on the international stage.