Pakistan vs India, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free PAK vs IND on TV and Online in Pakistan

The clash between the two titans will take place tonight as Pakistan takes on India at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York for their second match of the T20 World Cup campaign.

Pakistan lost to the co-hosts USA in the Super Over at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas while India defeated Ireland by 8 wickets in New York.

ALSO READ Points Table As South Africa Defeat Netherlands In Another Close Encounter

Babar Azam’s side unraveled against Virat Kohli in a high-pressure finish in 2022 and were utterly overwhelmed in 2023. If they lose to India again on Sunday, their chances of qualifying for the Super Eights will be at the mercy of other results going their way.

Fast bowlers have dominated the games so far in New York. With Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, and Haris Rauf lining up for Pakistan, and Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya lining up for India.

It will be interesting to see which pitch will be used for this match, as South Africa fought hard to chase down a meager total of 103 runs against the Netherlands last night.

Babar Azam has been under severe criticism and scrutiny as it took him 24 balls to score his first boundary on the other hand India might look to drop Shivam Dube who is an expert batter against spin in middle overs but he might not get any spin from Pakistan in this match with Shadab Khan struggling abysmally with the ball.

ALSO READ Mickey Arthur Believes Pakistan Needs Systematic Stability To Perform Consistently

The batting order of India can be fearsome on their day with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Suryakumar Yadav considering they scored comfortably on that difficult New York pitch.

You can check out the Live score, match scorecard & ball-by-ball updates here.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.

Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Myco LINK LINK 2. Tamasha LINK LINK 3. Tapmad LINK LINK 4. Shoq App LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK 2. Tamasha LINK 3. Tapmad LINK

TV Streaming

1. Ten Sports —- 2. Ptv Sports —-

Region Platform North America & Canada Willow TV India Disney Hotstar & SS1 Netherlands NOS Rest of the World Sports Central Caribbean ESPN Caribbean New Zealand SkySport 1,2,3,4 Africa SuperSport Cricket

Other Countries:

Subsaharan Africa Supersport UK & Northern Ireland SkySports MENA StarzPlay, Criclife Max Sri Lanka Maharaja TV, Shakti TV

FAQs

Q1. When will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

Pakistan vs India 2024 T20 World Cup match will take place on 9 June, 2024, at 7:30PM PKT.

Q2. Where will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will take at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Q3. How to watch the live broadcast of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The live broadcast of the Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup 2024 match will be available on PTV Sports and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

Q4. Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be available on Tamasha, tapmad, Myco & Shoq Apps in Pakistan.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!