Poco M6 4G Gets Listed Online Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi is set to launch its budget-friendly Poco M6 4G smartphone tomorrow, but the phone has already appeared on Poco’s official global website with complete specifications. This is a rebranded Redmi 13 for the global market, which launched in Pakistan last week for cheap.

The screen is a 6.79-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the same as the Redmi 13. Powering the device is the Helio G91-Ultra chipset, paired with options for either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and storage capacities of 128 GB or 256 GB, expandable via a microSD card slot.

On the rear, the Poco M6 4G is equipped with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main camera sensor, complemented by a 2MP macro lens. The phone runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, which is based on Android 14. Additional features include a 5,030 mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a headphone jack.

Poco M6 4G will have a starting price of $129 once it launches tomorrow, which is when we expect Xiaomi to reveal more than just specifications. Stay tuned.

Poco M6 4G Specifications