Poco M6 4G Gets Listed Online Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi is set to launch its budget-friendly Poco M6 4G smartphone tomorrow, but the phone has already appeared on Poco’s official global website with complete specifications. This is a rebranded Redmi 13 for the global market, which launched in Pakistan last week for cheap.
The screen is a 6.79-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the same as the Redmi 13. Powering the device is the Helio G91-Ultra chipset, paired with options for either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and storage capacities of 128 GB or 256 GB, expandable via a microSD card slot.
On the rear, the Poco M6 4G is equipped with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main camera sensor, complemented by a 2MP macro lens. The phone runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, which is based on Android 14. Additional features include a 5,030 mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a headphone jack.
Poco M6 4G will have a starting price of $129 once it launches tomorrow, which is when we expect Xiaomi to reveal more than just specifications. Stay tuned.
Poco M6 4G Specifications
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G91 Ultra
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|OS
|Android 14, Hyper OS
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|Display
|6.79″ IPS LCD, 1080 x 2460 pixels, 90Hz
|RAM
|8 GB
|Storage
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Card Slot
|Yes
|Main Camera
|108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.67″, 0.64µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Front Camera
|13 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Side-mounted
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Sandy Gold, Ocean Blue, Pink
|Battery
|5,030 mAh, 33W wired charging
|Price
|Rs. 39,999