NED University Announces Scholarships for Students

Undergraduate students at NED University of Engineering & Technology in Karachi will now receive scholarships, according to 24NewsHD TV channel.

On Monday, the university administration announced scholarships ranging from 20 to 100 percent for these students.

A university spokesman announced that the program, named the Undergraduate Fellowship Programme, was established following a recent Syndicate meeting. The meeting resulted in the allocation of over Rs230 million for the program.

The spokesman expressed hope that the program will set new standards in higher education, ensuring that students will not abandon their studies due to financial issues.