South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free South Africa vs Bangladesh on TV and Online in Pakistan

South Africa has a great opportunity to consolidate their position at the top of Group D when they take on Bangladesh in New York in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Aiden Markram’s men already have four points and with this victory, the Proteas can qualify for the Super 8s, however, Bangladesh recently defeated Sri Lanka courtesy of their formidable bowling line-up of Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Rishad Hossain.

Both teams have out-class bowling lineups but the top order is quite brittle as both nations have out-of-form openers. South Africa bowled out the They bowled out Sri Lanka for 77 and restricted Netherlands to 103 for 9 but South Africa’s top order is also searching for runs. Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, and Aiden Markram have a combined average of 13 in six innings so far.

Although their bowling unit is in top notch form with players like Kagiso Rabada, Andrich Nortje and

Bangladesh is waiting for news of Shoriful Islam’s fitness. If he is fit, he comes into contention. Otherwise, they will likely stick to the XI that beat Sri Lanka.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.

