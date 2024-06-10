Champions Trophy 2025: Lahore to Host All India Matches

After yesterday’s gut-wrenching loss to India at the 2024 T20 World Cup, Pakistan may have a chance of redemption next year. According to various reports, an India-Pakistan clash in Lahore is all but confirmed for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

According to reports, the India-Pakistan game is scheduled to be the last league match of the Champions Trophy 2025, which will be held in Pakistan. The draft schedule, submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC), outlines the tournament running from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

The match in Lahore is contingent on approval from the Government of India. If permission is not granted, the tournament may employ a hybrid model similar to the one used for last year’s Asia Cup, with UAE hosting the India games. Despite this uncertainty, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been advised to proceed with preparations.

The PCB has designated Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi as venues for the 20-day competition. Lahore is set to host seven matches, including all India games, while Rawalpindi will host five matches, and Karachi will host three. Karachi is also scheduled to host the tournament’s opening match on February 19, a Wednesday, and one of the semifinals, with the other semifinal in Rawalpindi. The final is scheduled for March 9, a Sunday, in Lahore.

The scheduling and venues are currently in the proposal stage, pending final approval from the ICC and compliance with geopolitical considerations. The PCB is moving forward with its plans, with all eyes on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Government of India for the final decision.