PCB Chairman Claims Pakistan Needs Major Over-Haul After The T20 World Cup

In the aftermath of Pakistan’s defeat against India by 6 runs at the Nassau Cricket Stadium in the T20I World Cup, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has called for a major overhaul within the national team.

Babar Azam’s men failed to chase down a meager total of 120 on a New York pitch as no batter tried to rise on the big occasion with all the batters failing to capitalize on the brilliant spells of Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi.

During a press talk with the media, Naqvi expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s performance, emphasizing the need for a “major surgery” rather than minor adjustments.

“It seemed that a minor surgery would work, but after this bad performance, I’m now sure that a major surgery is required. The nation will soon see a major overhaul,” Naqvi stated. He highlighted the disappointing nature of the loss to India, indicating a thorough revamp of the underlying issues disrupting the team’s performance.

Naqvi emphasized the urgency of rebuilding the team ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. “The time has come to give a chance to the outside talent,” he asserted, suggesting an openness to integrating fresh players from outside the traditional pool to strengthen the squad.

“The nation does not expect such a disappointing performance from the cricket team,” Naqvi remarked, underlining the high expectations placed on the team by Pakistani cricket fans.

He reiterated his commitment to transforming the Pakistani cricket team into one of the best in the world, indicating that substantial changes are on the cards.

As the PCB prepares for a complete overhaul, Pakistan will look to stay alive in the T20 World Cup even if they have zero points from their first two games in Group A after the loss against India.

