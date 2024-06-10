Xbox Series X Gets Disc-Less Version in White Color

Microsoft has officially announced a white version of the Xbox Series X, which is all-digital lacking a disc drive, but will maintain the same internal specifications and performance as the existing Xbox Series X, similar to the PS5 Digital Edition. It will offer 1 TB of storage and is set to be available later this year for $449.99.

During the Xbox Games Showcase, Xbox President Sarah Bond introduced the new white Xbox Series X, along with a 2 TB “Galaxy Black” version of the original Xbox Series X. Additionally, a white 1 TB Xbox Series S will also be released, priced at $349.99.

The new Xbox Series X features a “robot white” finish, similar to that of the Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s smaller console priced at $299. There were speculations based on leaks that the white Xbox Series X might include an enhanced heatsink for better cooling, but confirmation on this will likely depend on future teardowns.

Additionally, Microsoft will release a special edition “Galaxy Black” Xbox Series X, which includes a disc drive and will be available for $599.99 later this year.

Xbox hardware chief Roanna Sones said in a blog post:

This new special edition Xbox Series X delivers the same speed, performance and features of Xbox Series X, but with twice the storage and a unique design.

This launch could mean that Microsoft has canceled or delayed the revamped Xbox Series X model, referenced in last year’s FTC v. Microsoft documents.

Previously undisclosed and codenamed “Brooklin,” this refreshed Xbox Series X model was noted for its more cylindrical shape compared to the current version and was planned to be exclusively digital without a disc drive.

ALSO READ Microsoft Unveils First Wave of AI PCs and They’re Cheaper Than Expected

Internal Microsoft documents described the Brooklin console as “adorably all digital.” It was also expected to be released with a new controller and enhanced Xbox Wireless 2 connectivity. Microsoft had tentatively set a launch date for this model in November, with a proposed price of $499.