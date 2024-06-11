Azhar Mahmood Reveals Dressing Room’s Mood After Defeats to India and USA in 2024 T20 World Cup

In the aftermath of a crushing defeat to arch-rivals India in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s cricket team is struggling with low morale, according to assistant coach and former all-rounder Azhar Mehmood. The team’s spirit took a significant hit following the loss, leading to a cascade of challenges for the squad.

“After two defeats, everyone is quite disheartened. Losing against India is more disappointing than a defeat against the USA,” Mehmood stated. He highlighted that the toll the match has taken on the players.

Despite the setbacks, Mehmood emphasized the importance of resilience and the potential for recovery. “At the moment, everyone’s morale in the team is down. It’s necessary to lift it as we can still bounce back and we won’t lose hope until it’s over,” he added.

Mehmood pointed to poor shot selection and a faltering run rate as critical factors in the team’s performance. “Our shot selection wasn’t right, which led to a run rate of 10. We were playing well until the 15th over. We lost as a team and can’t blame individuals,” he maintained, showcasing a collective responsibility for the defeat.

Furthermore, Mehmood did not shy away from admitting the role of the coaching staff in the team’s recent struggles. He pointed out that the responsibility of failure lies with the entire management as well.

He pointed out that if the players start doubting their own ability then the performance of the team suffers and emphasized that the team needs to build confidence with good performances collectively.

While speaking about the opponent he said that Canada has players in their squad who can hurt Pakistan on their day and that no team in a T20 World Cup can be taken for granted, this is not the level where Pakistan undermines the opponents.

As Pakistan’s cricket team regroups, the focus now shifts to rebuilding confidence, and a win against Canada tonight at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium can certainly help that cause.

