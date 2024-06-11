Umar Akmal Throws Shade at Pakistan Management With Shirtless Photos, Gets Brutally Trolled

In a surprising twist off the cricket field, Pakistan’s middle-order batter, Umar Akmal, has turned to Twitter for a unique show of fitness.

By posting shirtless photos, Umar Akmal seems to be saying, “I’m still in shape!” This bold move appears aimed at reminding the Pakistan cricket team’s management that he’s ready to step up if needed.

Akmal captioned the tweet, “Attention please. This is for those who think I am not fit,” seemingly throwing shade at his doubters and the current team management.

The timing of Akmal’s post is no coincidence. Pakistan’s 2024 T20 World Cup campaign has been anything but smooth, with the team struggling and their middle order faltering. Akmal’s photos come across as a cheeky nudge as if to say, “See, I’m ready to fix the mess!”

The tweet went viral as the fans did not hold back on trolling the middle-order maestro.

Check out some of the reactions:

