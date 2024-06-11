Govt Announces Eid-ul-Adha 2024 Holidays

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has given his nod to the Cabinet Division’s proposal regarding Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

The holidays run from June 17th to June 19th. This decision comes after the Cabinet Division forwarded the summary of the proposed Eid holidays to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat for review.

The approved holidays will add to the already scheduled weekend off on Saturday, June 15th, and Sunday, June 16th. This means Pakistanis will enjoy five holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

It is pertinent to mention that Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 17 this year as the Cent­ral Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the sighting of the crescent moon last Friday, signalling the commencement of the month of Zil Hajj.

In a press conference held at the Pakistan Meteorological Department office in Karachi, Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement.