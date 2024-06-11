Misbah Criticizes Babar Azam’s Performance in World Cups

Former Pakistan chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq expressed concerns over Babar Azam’s leadership and performance in high-pressure situations following Pakistan’s defeat against India by 6 runs in New York.

Misbah highlighted that Babar, the current skipper of the Pakistan team, has failed to deliver match-winning performances since the 2019 ODI World Cup and has not secured a Player of the Match award in ICC tournaments since 2021.

Misbah did not shy away from Babar’s shortcomings. “Babar Azam is playing his fourth World Cup as captain. When the pressure situation comes, he needs to prove himself, this is where you see, am I better, or is Virat Kohli better? Babar had to step up, and now we are almost out of the T20 World Cup,” Misbah remarked.

He emphasized that only performances under pressure are remembered and valued in the end.

“No one counts your performances without pressure. He is such a big player with lots of performances, so this is the stage to take your team forward and inspire them, but he is unable to do that,” Misbah added.

He pointed out that despite Babar’s talent and potential, his inability to perform in crucial moments has significantly impacted Pakistan’s recent tournament results stating that in the last five years, Pakistan has participated in three T20 World Cups and an ODI World Cup last year, but the skipper failed to deliver under pressure.

Pakistan is set to play Canada on June 11 in New York and Ireland on June 16 in Lauderhill, Florida. These matches are crucial for Pakistan as they aim to survive in the mega-event.

