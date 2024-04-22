PEMRA Licensees to Only Use Registered Satellites Soon

The existing licensees of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) shall continue to use the existing satellites till the validity of the current agreement, after which they shall switch to the National Satellites or Registered Satellites.

According to the National Space Activities Rules 2024, licensees of PEMRA shall be governed under the provisions of PEMRA laws and shall use the National Satellites or Registered Satellites only in the future.

Further, all government broadcasters shall only broadcast their channels within Pakistan using the National Satellites.

The rules further stated that in case the required capacity for broadcasting services is not available through National Satellite, the national broadcasters may acquire capacity from any alternate satellite registered by ‘Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), provided that the period of Satellite capacity leased from an alternate Satellite shall be limited to a maximum term of five years or until required capacity becomes available on a National Satellite whichever is earlier.

DTH Service Providers shall provide DTH Services in accordance with PEMRA Eligibility Criteria, Bidding procedure for Direct to Home Service (DTH) Distribution Service Licensing Regulations 2016, the rules noted.

PSARB shall authorize the use of registered Space Objects and satellites for telecommunication/broadcast services to or from Pakistan Territory in coordination with other concerned Departments of the Government of Pakistan.

The private broadcasters and broadcast services shall be governed under the provisions of PEMRA laws while the national broadcasters shall be governed under the rules, regulations and policies of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Service Providers that use Satellites to receive signals up-linked from outside Pakistan for redistribution within Pakistan shall adhere to the following:

All service providers, cable operators, etc. that are receiving signals from a Satellite shall be authorized by PEMRA as applicable; Such service providers shall receive signals only from those Satellites that are on the registered Satellites list. All service providers, cable TV or IPTV operators, landing rights or other operators receiving signals from satellite for re-distribution of television channels shall need licenses or permission of PEMRA.

The service providers in sub-section (c) above shall use the National Satellites or Registered Satellites in the future. On notification in the official Gazette of these rules, the existing service providers /licensees of PEMRA shall continue to use the existing satellites till the validity of the current agreement after which they shall switch to the National Satellites or other Registered Satellites.