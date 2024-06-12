Here Are The Highlights From Budget 2024-25

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday unveiled the federal budget 2024-25 with a full outlay of Rs. 18.9 trillion.
Here is a list of some of the most critical taxes proposed by the federal government in the federal budget.
Income Tax
- Salaried Taxpayers
- Income Tax Exemption to be maintained at Rs. 600,000 per annum
- Slabs being revised
- Exporters to be taxed under normal tax @ 29% (as against fixed tax @ 1%)
- Capital Gain on Real Estate & Securities @ 15% for filer and 45% for non-filer
- Withholding Income Tax on transfer of Immoveable property (separate tax rates for timely filer of return, delayed filer and non-filer)
- Advance Income Tax to be collected from Non-filer Distributor, Wholesaler, Dealer and Retailer to be increased from 1% to 2.25%
- Income Tax on registration of Motor Vehicles to be shifted from Engine Capacity to Value
Sales Tax
- Sales tax on Textiles and leather is to be increased from a reduced rate of 15% to a standard 18%
- Standard 18% Sales Tax rate on Mobile phones
- Sales Tax withholding regime for Bronze, Coal and Plastic scrap
- Sales Tax exemption on Iron and Steel scrap
- End of exemption for FATA / PATA newly merged districts
- Default Surcharge rate to be changed from 12% to KIBOR+3%
- Sales Tax is to be charged at the time of supply or the time when any payment is received by the supplier in respect of that supply, whichever is earlier
- Best Judgment Assessment concept introduced in Sales Tax
- Electronic sales invoicing is to be made mandatory by all