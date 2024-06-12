Here Are The Highlights From Budget 2024-25

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday unveiled the federal budget 2024-25 with a full outlay of Rs. 18.9 trillion.

Here is a list of some of the most critical taxes proposed by the federal government in the federal budget.

Income Tax

Salaried Taxpayers Income Tax Exemption to be maintained at Rs. 600,000 per annum

Slabs being revised Exporters to be taxed under normal tax @ 29% (as against fixed tax @ 1%) Capital Gain on Real Estate & Securities @ 15% for filer and 45% for non-filer Withholding Income Tax on transfer of Immoveable property (separate tax rates for timely filer of return, delayed filer and non-filer) Advance Income Tax to be collected from Non-filer Distributor, Wholesaler, Dealer and Retailer to be increased from 1% to 2.25% Income Tax on registration of Motor Vehicles to be shifted from Engine Capacity to Value

Sales Tax