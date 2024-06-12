Pakistan Presents Its Technological Advancements at London Tech Week

Pakistan is proudly presenting its technological advancements under the Tech Destination Pakistan June 2024 brand to the global tech community, at London Tech Week, taking place from 10-14 June 2024.

The Tech Destination Pakistan Pavilion was inaugurated today by the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Dr. Mohammad Faisal. London Tech Week is a global celebration of technology, uniting the most innovative thinkers and future talent.

Pakistan’s participation at London Tech Week was made possible through a collaborative effort between the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA), and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Techdestination Pakistan Pavilion showcases nine top-tier IT/ITeS companies from diverse IT verticals, highlighting cutting-edge solutions. Their domains include Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud solutions, software development, cybersecurity, robotics, and e-commerce, etc.

The IT industry in Pakistan has experienced remarkable growth, with the UK consistently being the second-largest destination for IT/ITeS exports for the past two years. This growth is supported by over 100 Software Technology Parks, a skilled workforce of 600,000 IT professionals, an annual addition of 75,000 IT graduates, and a thriving startup community.

Pakistan is emerging as a prominent global tech destination due to its abundant human resources. Furthermore, Kearney’s 2023 Global Services Location Index identifies Pakistan as the most financially attractive location for offshore outsourcing services.

Dr. Muhammad Faisal in an official statement, expressed his enthusiasm for Pakistan’s participation in London Tech Week, stating:

I am delighted that Pakistan is showcasing its technological prowess and innovation at this prestigious global event. Our participation demonstrates the incredible potential of our IT industry and the remarkable achievements of our talented professionals.

PSEB is actively exploring various avenues to promote Pakistan’s thriving IT industry on the global stage. Mr. Shahbaz Hameed, Director of Business Development and Partnerships of PSEB, sharing his organization’s vision of positioning Pakistan as a leading Techdestination added that, PSEB, along with TDAP is providing comprehensive support to Pakistani IT companies. This includes offering platforms for international exposure to foster business expansion and forge new partnerships.

Mr. Sirbuland Atlas Khan from Visnext and other delegates extended warm appreciation for the efforts and facilitation provided by PSEB, TDAP, and the Commercial Wing of Pakistan High Commission, while sharing their valuable feedback about the participation at London Tech Week.

London Tech Week 2024 presents a timely opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its IT/ITeS companies on an international trade platform, with a particular focus on expanding businesses in the European market, especially in the United Kingdom, which boasts a significant share of the IT market, as the world’s sixth-largest economy.

Despite challenges, Pakistan is making a significant impact in the tech industry through its participation in major events this year. PSEB’s renewed approach to branding Pakistan as a lucrative tech destination and enhancing its international presence has been exemplary. Building upon previous successes at Leap, Gitex Dubai, and Dublin Tech Summit, Pakistani IT companies have expanded their horizons and demonstrated readiness to compete globally.