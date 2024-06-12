2024 T20 World Cup: How Can Pakistan Still Qualify for Super 8s After Canada Win?

Pakistan defeated Canada by a comprehensive performance in New York to bring some hope to the fans as they registered 2 points on the table for the first time in this T20 World campaign.

Pakistan’s heart-wrenching loss by 6 runs against India on Sunday has put their qualification chances for the Super 8s in jeopardy. However, there is still a glimmer of hope for Babar Azam’s men.

Like all the previous World Cups in recent history, The Men in Green need a miracle to qualify for the next round as they have faltered in the first two matches.

With only one win against Canada Pakistan sits 3rd in the table which means the Green Shirts need favour from their neighbours India who must win all their group matches to help Pakistan achieve a Super 8s spot.

Pakistan now has to beat Ireland at all costs otherwise they will be knocked out in the group stage.

There are heavy chances of rain in the USA vs Ireland game on June 14. While Pakistan’s last group game against Ireland can also witness serious disruption due to rain as well. For Pakistan to qualify Ireland will have to beat the co-hosts on June 14 in Lauderhill, Florida.

Qualification Scenarios

Canada vs India: Another win for India is required. June 16: Ireland vs Pakistan: Pakistan must win this match by a good margin for a healthy run rate.

