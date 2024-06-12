PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

2024 T20 World Cup: How Can Pakistan Still Qualify for Super 8s After Canada Win?

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 12:55 pm
Pakistan Cricket Team

Pakistan defeated Canada by a comprehensive performance in New York to bring some hope to the fans as they registered 2 points on the table for the first time in this T20 World campaign.

Pakistan’s heart-wrenching loss by 6 runs against India on Sunday has put their qualification chances for the Super 8s in jeopardy. However, there is still a glimmer of hope for Babar Azam’s men.

ALSO READ

Like all the previous World Cups in recent history, The Men in Green need a miracle to qualify for the next round as they have faltered in the first two matches.

With only one win against Canada Pakistan sits 3rd in the table which means the Green Shirts need favour from their neighbours India who must win all their group matches to help Pakistan achieve a Super 8s spot.

Pakistan now has to beat Ireland at all costs otherwise they will be knocked out in the group stage.

ALSO READ

There are heavy chances of rain in the USA vs Ireland game on June 14. While Pakistan’s last group game against Ireland can also witness serious disruption due to rain as well. For Pakistan to qualify Ireland will have to beat the co-hosts on June 14 in Lauderhill, Florida.

Qualification Scenarios

  • June 12: USA vs India: A win for India is necessary in this match.
  • June 14: USA vs Ireland: Ireland must beat the USA at all costs.
  • June 15: Canada vs India: Another win for India is required.
  • June 16: Ireland vs Pakistan: Pakistan must win this match by a good margin for a healthy run rate.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>