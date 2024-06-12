India vs USA is set to be played at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York as both teams play their third match of the 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

The Men in Blue have already triumphed against their arch-rivals Pakistan and now they only need one more victory to qualify for the Super 8s.

Meanwhile, the hosts need to beat either India or Ireland to qualify for the next round in this Group A clash. If they secure a point then Pakistan will be knocked out of the campaign for sure.

There will be plenty of support on offer for Shivam Dube in the Indian team, even though he has made no more than 21 in his last seven dismissed innings, which includes four single-digit scores

There was a time when it seemed like Corey Anderson was the next big thing in all of cricket. He wasn’t seen in the international arena for five years since November 2018 but was still courted by the franchises in the CPL, BBL, PSL, and ILT20.

Despite this, there has been no significant impact from the former New Zealand batter in this World Cup with Aaron Jones taking his place in the team as a destructive batting force.

Both sides have defeated Pakistan and now they only need a point to secure the Super 8s stage. It is expected that both teams will remain unchanged.

