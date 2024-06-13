Sindh Government Announces Eid-ul-Adha 2024 Holidays

The Sindh government has announced a three-day holiday for Eid-ul-Adha 2024 across the province.

The break will run from June 17 to June 19 (Monday to Wednesday) for all provincial government departments. Effectively, the holidays will begin on June 15, as most government departments observe weekends off.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government announced a three-day holiday for Eid-ul-Azha. In a notification, the provincial government stated that all public and private offices in the province will be closed from June 17 to June 19.

The announcements by Sindh and KP follow an earlier announcement by the federal government, which also set the holidays from June 17 to June 19.