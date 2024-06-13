Babar Azam, Pakistan’s cricket sensation, created a heartwarming moment just before the highly anticipated T20 World Cup clash against India on June 9. The incident unfolded after the national anthems were played, setting the stage for a blockbuster encounter at the Nassau Cricket Stadium.

A young fan approached Babar Azam with evident excitement, which quickly turned into tears. “I met this kid during the Pakistan-India game when he came to me after the National Anthem. He was excited and suddenly started crying,” Azam recounted. The star batter was initially worried about why the child was crying but soon realized they were tears of joy from meeting his idol.

“We all have experienced this when you meet a star. Excitement is at a different level,” Azam explained. Recognizing the depth of the fan’s admiration, Azam felt compelled to make the moment unforgettable. “I thought that if he is such a big fan, I have the responsibility to give him something as a gift, something memorable for him,” he said.

With gloves in hand, Babar Azam handed them to the young fan. Overwhelmed with joy, the fan tearfully requested Azam’s autograph on the gloves, a request the cricketer graciously fulfilled.

This touching gesture by Azam highlights the profound impact sports stars have on their fans, especially the younger ones. As Pakistan and India prepared for their epic showdown on the field, this off-field moment between Azam and his young admirer added a beautiful narrative to the match.

