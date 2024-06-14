After Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating potential changes to the national cricket team, with the white-ball captain, Babar Azam, under scrutiny.

According to reports, Babar Azam will retain his position as captain in white-ball cricket following the poor performance against India and the USA.

The Men in Green lost to the USA in Super Over while Rohit Sharma’s men defeated them in the second match of Group A by 6 runs.

The PCB’s deliberations come amid widespread criticism from the media regarding the team’s consistency and performance in the mega-event.

Babar Azam, who has been at the national team’s helm for more than 4 years, resigned from his position as white-ball skipper last year in November, after the debacle in the ODI World Cup.

However, he was reinstated as captain of the National team after the Pakistan Super League in March without taking Shaheen Afridi in confidence, who was the captain of the Pakistan team at that time.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addressed the growing concerns during an interview with a local news channel.

He urged the nation to remain patient and supportive of the team. “The team is still playing in the World Cup; the nation has to be patient with them. There are still matches left to play, and we should wait for the tournament’s outcome,” Naqvi stated, emphasizing the need for collective backing during this critical period.

Pakistan team will hope that Ireland defeats the co-hosts USA today so that they can have fate in their own hands once again when they face Ireland on Sunday.

Rain can come into play in both of these matches to decide the fate of the Green Shirts but for now, Ireland must emerge victorious against the USA.

