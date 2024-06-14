Former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Ali has called on the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate the final three Group A matches scheduled to be held in Florida due to severe weather and flood warnings in the state.

As the teams prepare to compete for a spot in the Super 8s, Ali has raised concerns about the viability of hosting the matches under poor weather conditions.

“Viewing the circumstances in Florida, it is looking like the matches won’t take place. ICC must take action, knowing many matches will get affected and shift to another venue,” Ali emphasized. He suggested that the ICC should consider shifting two matches to a single venue if necessary to ensure the games proceed as planned.

“I am sure the teams involved would have contacted ICC, asking to shift the games,” he added. “ICC needs to take quick action and I am sure logistically, it would not be difficult. There will be questions on ICC if no matches take place in Florida. Already, there are questions on the pitch standards in New York.”

Ali’s statements reflect a growing concern among teams about the potential disruption to the Group A matches in the tournament. With weather conditions in Florida appearing increasingly unfavourable, the ICC faces mounting pressure to make a swift decision to ensure the continuity and fairness of the competition.

The match between USA and Ireland, which will be held today at 7.30 pm PST, is likely to be affected by continuous rain in Florida. Ireland must win against the USA for Pakistan to survive in the tournament.

Babar Azam’s men will have to beat Ireland on Sunday at all costs to qualify for the Super 8s stage. India is the table topper of the Group A and has already qualified for the next stage.

