Imam-ul-Haq Demands Fans and Experts to Treat Babar Azam With Respect

Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq defended the Green Shirts’ skipper Babar Azam after veteran Ahmed Shehzad criticized him for his poor performance during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

While speaking on a talk show Imam Ul Haq said, “He’s your captain, you don’t want to consider him as a captain, it’s fine. The world has made him the king, but you haven’t, “Is there anyone who has been number one in Pakistan’s ODI ranking as well as in T20I?”

Imam emphasized the need for respect within the team, acknowledging everyone’s right to criticize while maintaining decorum. “All of us have played for Pakistan and all of us have the right to criticize. None of us are satisfied with the team’s performance against India, but remember that the element of respect should not be ignored,” he remarked.

He also noted that Babar is unfazed by the criticism and he does not have the time to respond to every negative comment following Ahmed Shehzad’s comments who labelled him as a fake king during the talk-show.

“We are here to talk about cricket. I’m not interested in discussing Babar only; there are more things to discuss,” Imam said, urging fellow athletes to maintain respect for each other.

The statements come amid heightened scrutiny of Babar Azam’s captaincy and performance, particularly after the team’s disappointing show against arch-rivals India where they lost by 6 runs in the second match of Group A.

