Punjab Announces Free Solar Systems for Public

The Punjab government has announced an ambitious budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, unveiling a significant initiative aimed at providing free solar systems to low-electricity consumers in the province. This move is designed to alleviate the financial burden of high electricity costs and bills for residents.

The initiative, titled the “Roshan Gharana Program,” is highlighted in the budget document as a critical measure to support domestic users. With a budget allocation of Rs 9.5 billion, the program will offer complete solar systems at no cost to households consuming up to 100 units of electricity in the first phase. The Punjab government will cover all associated expenses, ensuring that these consumers benefit from reduced electricity bills and sustainable energy solutions.

In addition to the Roshan Gharana Program, the budget also outlines the “Chief Minister’s Solarization of Agriculture Tube Wells Program,” which has been allocated Rs 9 billion. This initiative aims to convert 7,000 agricultural tube wells to solar power, providing substantial support to the agricultural sector and promoting the use of renewable energy.

The fiscal year 2024-25 budget, presented today in the Punjab Assembly, details a total budget volume of Rs 5,446 billion, with an estimated total income of Rs 4,643.4 billion. The Finance Minister, during his budget speech, emphasized the government’s commitment to development, proposing Rs 842 billion for development expenditure. This includes 77 new mega projects, which will be incorporated into the annual development plan to drive the province’s growth and progress.